Student Loan Borrowers Bill of Rights

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota lawmakers are reminding people who are paying back their student loans that consumer protections and reliefs are now available.

Under the Borrower Bill of Rights, passed in 2021, student-loan servicers are legally required to manage payments in a way that minimizes late fees and credit impacts.

Servicers must also evaluate income driven repayment plans before putting a borrower into default.

“Nationwide, students owe over $1.7 trillion dollars in student loan debt. It’s the second largest category of debt, behind only mortgage debt,” said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids).

The bill also sets up a system for consumers to file complaints against loan servicers they feel have wronged them.