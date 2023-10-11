Structure fire in Rose Creek

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Emergency services in Rose Creek are responding to an early morning structure fire.

Our news team has a reporter, Sydney Zatz, on the scene.

She tells us the fire is taking place at Stinger Attachments. They’re a skid steer manufacturing company based in Rose Creek.

The Adams Fire Department is on the scene along with the Mower County Sheriff.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

Stay with ABC 6 NEWS for updates on air and online.