Storms leave hundreds without power in southeast Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Power crews are out Wednesday morning after overnight and early morning thunderstorms moved through Minnesota leaving hundreds of people without electricity.

According to Poweroutage.us, as of 8:00 a.m., over 31,800 customers across Minnesota are without power. Of those, 30,340 are Xcel Energy customers.

In southeast Minnesota, 603 customers are without power in Olmsted County — 564 are with Xcel Energy and 39 with People’s Energy Cooperative. In Dodge County, 508 customers are without power — 426 with Xcel Energy and 82 with People’s Energy Cooperative. In Rice County, over 2,400 customers are without power, all belonging to Xcel Energy.

Thousands more are without power west of the Twin Cities metro with 6,500 customers out in Kandiyohi County.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse said a wind gust of 60 mph was reported at the Rochester International Airport just before 7:30 a.m. Wind gusts of 80 mph were reported west of the Twin Cities metro overnight as storms moved through.

The race is on to restore power as extreme heat is expected across the region Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures are forecasted to climb into the low-to-mid 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees.