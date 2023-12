(ABC 6 News) – Rochester and Stewartville Fire Departments are on the scene of a structure fire at Woodpecker Wood Works Friday morning.

There are multiple tankers at the scene on County Road 116 in rural Olmsted.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene, but reporter Alex Cotter at the scene did not see evidence that they were treating anyone.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.