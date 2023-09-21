Stewartville man tased, arrested after allegedly punching deputy in face

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said a Stewartville man was tased after becoming combative with deputies, allegedly punching one in the face after a traffic stop.

The OCSO said the incident happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a license violation in the area of 6500 Hwy 52 north.

The deputy observed a female driver and male passenger acting suspiciously in the vehicle, according to the OCSO. The deputy learned that a domestic assault had occurred in the vehicle after speaking to the female driver separately leading to probable cause to arrest the passenger, identified as 28-year-old Andrew Fogan.

While attempting to arrest Fogan, the OCSO said he became combative and punched a deputy in the face causing a cut lip and a swollen face.

Fogan was tased in order for deputies to gain control, the OCSO said.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene and checked out all parties involved.

Fogan was arrested on the domestic assault on the female driver and for 4th-degree assault – demonstrable bodily harm which is a felony. He was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Fogan is also on federal probation, according to the OCSO.