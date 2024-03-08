Stewartville man pleads guilty to sexual assault of second teenager

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man pleaded guilty to his second criminal sexual conduct charge from a Grand Meadow house party in 2022.

Trenton Charles Erickson, previously of Taopi, pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old at the party in the summer of 2023.

Shortly thereafter, he was accused of raping a 15-year-old at the same party.

Erickson pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile age 14-15 Thursday, March 7.

According to his plea agreement, a second charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–use of force or coercion will be dismissed at sentencing May 17.

Erickson’s plea agreement also states that his jail time will be capped at 180 days, though he will spend a his lifetime on conditional release/probation.