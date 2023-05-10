Stewartville man arrested for alleged threats to housemates
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man faces two charges of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon and two charges of domestic assault after allegedly threatening the other members of his home with a knife Tuesday.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Michael Brett Judy close to noon on May 9, at a home in the 700 block of Reichels Circle NE, Stewartville.
A 24-year-old woman and 31-year-old man who lived in the house with Judy told deputies Judy had threatened them with a folding knife inside the house, and they had escaped through a bedroom window.
After the two got into their cars, Judy allegedly followed them into the driveway and threatened them in the yard.
When deputies arrived, the parties had been separated.
Officers claim they recovered a black, folding knife with a three-inch blade in the front yard of the residence.