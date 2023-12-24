Stewartville Fire and Rescue responds to Christmas Eve barn fire

(ABC 6 News) – Stewartville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire inside a corn crib Christmas Eve morning.

According to the fire department, firefighters responded to a corn crib on fire around 11:28 a.m. Sunday morning.

SFD officials say one engine crew worked quickly to extinguish the blaze using an additional water supply from two other tanker crews.

There is no word on the damage estimate or how the fire started.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update with more information once it becomes available.