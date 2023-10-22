Stewartville church holds fall fest with more than 150 in attendance

(ABC 6 News) – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stewartville hosted its annual fall fest with more than 150 people in attendance Saturday afternoon.

The event was volunteer-driven, inviting everyone in the community to partake in games, activities, snacks, and more.

The Senior Pastor, Pastor Justin Kumfer, says the event gives those in the church the chance to get to know the community and they hope to keep the engagement going every year.