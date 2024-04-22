State legislators seek endorsements for re-election at DFL Convention

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – DFL members met Sunday for the 2024 Senate District 25 Convention at Century High School.

There, they determined which DFL candidates will represent Rochester in the race for Minnesota House and Senate seats, as this is an election year.

House Representatives Kim Hicks and Andy Smith found their seats up for re-election and are looking to receive endorsements to run again.

“It has been a whirlwind, what an incredible, incredible whirlwind, so thank you for your partnership in that and for your endorsement in the second round,” Rep. Andy Smith (DFL-Rochester) said.

Currently, the DFL holds a trifecta in the legislature, with a 70-64 advantage in the Minnesota House. State representatives say maintaining their seats are crucial.

“Three seats is the DFL majority in the House, it’s three seats. We need 68 votes to pass anything, we have 70 DFLers, three of those DFLers are from Rochester,” Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) said.

On the Senate side, Liz Boldon was endorsed to run for her Senate seat once again. DFL members hold a razor thin 34-33 advantage in the Minnesota Senate.

Other business discussed at the convention, was to elect delegates to the state and first congressional district conventions taking place later this year.