St. Paul’s copper wire theft bill

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, April 8, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined lawmakers to discuss a bill aimed at decreasing copper wire theft.

“This proposed legislation addresses the root cause of copper wire theft by requiring a license to sell copper wire scrap, ultimately dis-incentivizing would-be thieves from stealing it in the first place,” said Mayor Melvin Carter.

A recent state report shows the theft has cost the city of St. Paul millions of dollars in repairs.

The bill would increase penalties for copper wire theft across the state, similar to 2023’s catalytic converter bill.

The Senate companion bill is set to be heard in the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee.