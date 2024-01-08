St. Ansgar school district closes in response to implied threats, references Perry

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday night, Jan. 7, 2024, St. Ansgar schools in Mitchell County, Iowa, cancelled Jan. 8 classes after reports of a social media post implied violence and referenced a recent shooting.

The social media posts made threats of violence to the district and referenced the school shooting that took place in Perry, Iowa on Jan. 4.

A gunman killed one student and injured seven others before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

School administration and law enforcement closed the school out of caution for the safety of students and staff.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with the Iowa Governor’s School Safety Bureau, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI.