Spring Valley man sentenced to nearly 9 years for alleged sex crime in treatment center

(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man was sentenced to 105 months, or about 8.75 years at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Thursday, after pleading guilty to 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct–uses coercion.

Loren Adam Sarazin, 37, entered an Alford Plea — a type of guilty plea wherein a person maintains they are innocent, but concedes that there is enough evidence of their guilt to be convicted in court.

He received credit for 360 days spent at the Olmsted County ADC since his arrest in May of 2023.

According to court documents, Sarazin was a patient at Oakridge Treatment Center when he allegedly trapped a staffer in his room and attempted to sexually assault her.

Three other charges of felony indecent exposure while restricting another person’s freedom; felony false imprisonment–intentional restraint; and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed as part of Sarazin’s plea agreement.

He was ordered to register as a predatory offender for 10 years and spend 10 years on probation after release from prison, according to Minnesota court records.