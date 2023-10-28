“Sparktacular” Halloween fun at Apache Mall

Where in Rochester will you find princesses, butterflies, Super Mario Bros and Darth Vader? The Sparktacular Halloween event at Spark Children's Museum.

Kids broke out the Halloween costumes early to play and parade around the mall. Some notable costumes were black angels, fairies and Jack Skellington.

Even some parents dressed up to join in the fun.

Spark wants to help kids learn through play, and this Halloween is no different.

“It’s not too spooky, but it’s warm, it’s safe and it’s fun for families to engage and participate in different activities,” said Spark’s Executive Director Heather Nessler.

Other than exploring the museum and playing games, kids could make their very own slime, with Halloween themes of fairies, monsters or spiders. Some kids made all three.

Many of the kids said the slime was their favorite part, but others were more excited about the candy.

Kids and parents had a blast, kicking off Halloween weekend just right.