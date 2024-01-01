Spark Children’s Museum of Rochester hosts two New Year’s Eve parties for kids

Not everyone can stay up past midnight to ring in the New year. So Spark's Children Museum of Rochester threw a couple of parties for those who can't stay up past their bedtime.

(ABC 6 News) – New Year’s Eve: a time for all ages, to come together and celebrate what’s to come.

Making crafts, climbing obstacles, dancing, and even going fishing, there was no shortage of activities at Spark’s New Year’s Eve party.

“It’s really a great family event so we see a lot of adults having fun with our scavenger hunt and bubble dance party,” said Heather Nessler, executive director of Spark. “We’ve been doing this for a number of years in our old space, but now here at the mall, Spark has been doing this for, this will be our fourth year.”

And plenty of kids enjoyed the fun Sunday morning alongside their parents.

Some with new year’s goals, and some still deciding. Ava Strain, a second grader at Chatfield knows her new habits. “Make new crafts, like the sensory bottles,” she said.

Same with Tesla Collopy, a second grader in Rochester, “Go ice skating again, have a party when we go back to school.”

But Rochester Kindergartner Emma Toms is still thinking, not having a clear idea of what she wants to do in the new year. Even though, she’s still excited.

With time on their side to still decide their new year’s resolution, these kids are taking the time to have all the fun they can with family and friends this New Year’s Eve.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity for kids to show their parents what they’re learning. And there’s a lot of different craft activities that we have going on and sensory activities that happen just for New Year’s. So for a family it’s a really great opportunity for as adults, as parents to watch our kids learn and just really light up and have fun,” said Nessler.

With over 300 kids coming into sparkle to end their 2023, they’re hoping to keep the parties going into 2024 with all the families involved.