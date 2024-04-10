Sources say 2 Hennepin County deputies shot while serving warrant in Minnetonka

Multiple sources confirmed that two Hennepin County deputies are expected to survive after being shot while executing a warrant in Minnetonka on Wednesday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed that, adding that deputies were serving a warrant just before 11:20 a.m. when the shooting happened.

One of the two deputies was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was treated at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom provided a brief update Wednesday afternoon but noted the sheriff’s office has more information and will provide details later. However, he did discuss his reaction to hearing about officers shot.

“It’s hard to describe but … police officers, in the moment, they respond because they know they have a job to do,” Boerboom said. “And now we’ll go back and, to your point, that’s when we start to think about what just happened and it’s hard. Ask our officers, it is very difficult and you’ve seen what’s happened here in the last few weeks and it’s very difficult but we also know we have a job to do and when we take care of this scene here we will go back and we will have those conversations with our officers, make sure they’re all in a good place because it is concerning.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time but said there isn’t any threat to the public at this time.

Law enforcement officials are expected to provide further information about the incident at around 4 p.m.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

The neighborhood at Crestwood Drive E/Mayview Road remains shelter in place. Media inquires can be directed to the parking lot at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 13505 Excelsior Blvd. — Minnetonka Police Department (@mtkapd) April 10, 2024

A woman who works in the area tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she has seen several law enforcement vehicles from neighboring communities responding to the area.

She says she saw at least three ambulances, with an adult male being loaded into the ambulance by two officers wearing tactical gear.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Minnesota State Patrol, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetonka Police Department, and more.

he Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT) is also on-scene assisting with the investigation.

BREAKING: ATF Special Agents have responded to a Minnetonka, Minn., incident involving @HennepinSheriff where two deputies were wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a planned warrant. Official details have and will continue to be released by the sheriff's office. pic.twitter.com/yEdsgP9ekT — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) April 10, 2024

An employee at Notre Dame Academy, which is near the active scene, says police are staging in a parking lot behind the building, but there is no threat to the academy. The school official added that they are keeping all students and staff inside the building as a precaution at this time.

This story is still developing, check back as more information becomes available or CLICK HERE FOR UPDATES