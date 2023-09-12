Soldiers Field Memorial Park Project Closures and Updates

(ABC 6 News) – Work and renovations will begin at Soldiers Field Memorial Park on Monday Sept. 18, temporarily closing biking and pedestrian trails connecting 6th Avenue SW to Memorial Parkway.

Other sidewalks will remain available as construction continues into Spring 2024.

Construction will briefly impact greens 4 and 5 of Soldiers Field Memorial Golf Course, with temporary greens and tees being set up for the fall.

The project plans to include new and updated aquatic amenities, expanded playground and shelter, basketball courts and nature play areas.

Soldiers Field Waterpark Rendering (Credit: City of Rochester)

Community members are invited to attend the Big Dig event on Oct. 7 from 9:00 P.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Soldiers Field Memorial Park to learn more about the new amenities, construction timelines and hands-on activities for all ages.