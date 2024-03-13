Social justice group makes pitch for Minneapolis to ‘cancel ShotSpotter’

(KSTP) – Community members are asking Minneapolis city leaders to cancel ShotSpotter, saying the gunshot detection technology MPD has used for more than a decade is a waste of money.

“The $2.2 million Minneapolis has spent on ShotSpotter could be used for more effective ways of promoting public safety,” said Alexander Lindenfelser, a University of Minnesota law student.

Research by the group Campaign Zero finds ShotSpotter often mistakes loud noises for gunshots and, in some cases, could slow police response time for other emergencies. Their research also claims the technology isn’t as effective as 911 calls reporting shootings.

“What we know is that ShotSpotter has not been found to have an impact on gun violence or gun violence victims,” said Abdule Nasser Rad, managing director of Research & Data at Campaign Zero.

Minneapolis Council Member Linea Palmisano was skeptical of the claims, saying the technology has improved and has helped investigations.

“One thing ShotSpotter is used for is to accurately pinpoint the time that a gun went off in the community and not have to watch several hours of, say, surveillance footage,” said Palmisano.

“When we’re talking about someone having their loved ones shot, seconds matter. So, there’s no question in my mind that it’s valuable from a lifesaving perspective,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

O’Hara tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the technology has helped responders to scenes faster and has the ability to source where people were standing at the time of a shooting.

“We’re able to link that evidence to different things that were helpful in building cases and getting people who cause significant harm in the community off the street,” O’Hara explained.

Critics say the technology is placed more often in Black and brown communities in Minneapolis.

“In Minneapolis, Black and native residents are 3.3 times more likely to live in areas with ShotSpotter coverage than white residents,” said Lindenfelser.

“Sadly, gun violence disproportionately impacts our Black and brown and native communities. I don’t think it’s ShotSpotter negatively impacting those communities,” Palmisano said.

During the Administration & Enterprise Oversight Committee meeting, Chair Robin Wonsley denied MPD members at the meeting to speak in response to the ShotSpotter presentation. Wonsley says she wanted to keep the focus on community perspectives and not have a “back and forth between community leaders and staff.”

The Minneapolis Police Department says they plan on having their own presentation on the impacts of ShotSpotter at the next committee meeting.