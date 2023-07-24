Soaring temperatures this week, heat-related impacts expected

(ABC 6 News) – It looks like Rochester and much of the area will finally see their first 90° day of the year this week.

The last 90° day in Rochester was on Sept. 20, 2022 — 307 days ago.

Some will experience the 90s on Monday while others may have to wait until midweek to do so.

Either way you slice it, this week will be a hot one, with highs in the middle-90s expected Wednesday and Thursday. When factoring in humidity, heat index values (feel like temperatures) those days are expected to be near triple digits.

Please remember your heat safety tips all-week, especially if you are going to be outside for an extended length of time. Stay cool and hydrated, drink plenty of water or other drinks that are high in electrolytes. Even if you are out in the lake or pool, drink plenty of water. Be sure to limit your time outside, and if you have to be outside, take as many cool-down and water breaks as possible. Keep your pets inside as long as possible, and be careful while walking your pets, as the pavement, even grass, can heat up very quickly. And a final and very important reminder, NEVER leave a pet or person in a vehicle unattended for any length of time!

The worst of the heat is expected to break after Thursday as a cold front nears the area. That will be when the next best chance for storms arrives. However, the heat from the daytime may limit any storm development, depending on just how hot we get, and the timing of the front. Should any storms fire up, they could be strong to severe Thursday evening.

