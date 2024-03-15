Smashed windows from alleged vandals in Mason City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City Police are on high alert after seven houses and vehicle windows were shattered with rocks.

Police say the incidents happened between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on Thursday in multiple locations in Mason City.

If have any information or evidence, you are asked to notify the Mason City Police Department.