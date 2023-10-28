Small fire inside Wash Me Car Wash in Rochester Saturday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – A small fire ignited inside the Wash Me Car Wash in Rochester Saturday afternoon, but its cause is still unknown, according to the Rochester Fire Dept.

According to RFD, around 12:25 p.m., firefighters received a call about a fire and gas leak at a car wash on South Broadway Ave.

RFD arrived on the scene and found “light white smoke coming from the building.”

The small fire inside was extinguished quickly and damage was limited to the area where the fire started.

The press release states that fans were used to clear the smoke out of the building after the blaze was put out.

A search of the building showed the building had been evacuated and there was no one inside.

RFD Fire Marshals Division is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

One person was treated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance but was not transported to the hospital, according to RFD.

The Rochester Police Dept. as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted at the scene.