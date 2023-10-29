Slippery roads believed to be cause of crash in Clear Lake on Saturday

(ABC 6 News)- Police believe slippery road conditions contributed to a crash Saturday evening in Clear Lake.

According to the Clear Lake Police Department, the crash around 5:33 p.m. on Interstate 35 near mile-marker 193.

A Dodge Dakota was traveling south on the interstate when the driver lost control on a bridge. The vehicle then entered the median and hit the guardrail.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy One North Iowa in Mason City for treatment.

The police are reminding people to be cautious as roads become slick.

Clear Lake Police Chief Mike Colby released a statement saying, “When there are adverse weather conditions I want to remind everyone to slow down and be prepared for icy roads, especially on bridges, which ice over before roadways. When you see emergency vehicles stopped on the road with their lights flashing, please slow down and move over to keep everybody safe.”