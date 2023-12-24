Skate with Santa in Mason City

Main Street Mason City held their annual Skate with Santa event Saturday at the Mason City Arena..

(ABC 6 News) – Main Street Mason City held their annual Skate with Santa event Saturday at the Mason City Arena.

The event is a way Main Street Mason City encourages people to get out and be active.

“It’s a great opportunity to invite the community to come and get on the ice, see the arena,” said Lindsey James, Program Manager of Main Street Mason City.

Admission cost a can of food or a dollar donated to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

The food bank received generous donations from hundred of skaters getting into the spirit of giving.

“Times are tough for everyone, so we’re just trying to do as much as we can on our part,” said Taylor Holt, Vice President of Mason City Youth Hockey.

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank helps provide food to those in the community struggling to feed their families.

“Our numbers have gone up immensely in the last few months, and so we’re now serving about 2,000 people a month,” said Carol Clayton, Office Manager of Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Every can of food and every dollar donated helps keep their food shelves stocked.

“I believe we’ve gotten 12-13 banana boxes full and quiet a few donations, there’s been a lot of money dropped in the bucket,” said Clayton.