Sipping, shopping, and strolling all afternoon Saturday for Albert Lea residents

In Albert Lea Saturday, residents were heading downtown for the sip, shop, and stroll annual event all afternoon long.

(ABC 6 News) – In Albert Lea Saturday, residents were heading downtown for the sip, shop, and stroll annual event all afternoon long.

Residents hit downtown to enjoy some shopping and special drink stations at ten different locations.

As they went from shop to shop, all residents had to do was mark off their ‘sip passports’ as they went.

The Sip ‘n Stroll is always a big hit with people living in Albert Lea as they hunt for deals and enjoy the fall weather.