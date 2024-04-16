Sheila Kiscaden to resign from Olmsted County Board of Commissioners

(ABC 6 News) — After serving on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners for 12 years, Sheila Kiscaden will retire at the end of 2024.

In her letter of resignation, Kiscaden noted that she intended to retire in 2022, but decided to seek re-election because of four other Board members.

Kiscaden says that by announcing her retirement now, the board will be able to hold a special election on the same day as this year’s election for other offices.

All federal, state, and county candidates can file to run for office from May 21 to June 4, 2024.