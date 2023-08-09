Senator Tina Smith to visit Spring Grove, Rushford, Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – United States Senator Tina Smith (D) will be on tours of Southeast Minnesota Thursday.

Smith will begin her day in western Houston County visiting Spring Grove to highlight local businesses and tour the alleyway that burned in downtown Spring Grove last December.

Following her time in Spring Grove, Smith will go to Rushford to visit MiEnergy Cooperative and talk about the $13.6 million in federal funding going into broadband access for rural parts of the United States.

The third stop in the day for Senator Smith will be at Featherstone Farm in Rushford to highlight fruit and vegetable production in Minnesota as well as highlighting needs for the new federal farm bill.

Finally, Smith will end her day in Rochester to talk about the $7.4 million in federal funding going into the city’s public transit and highlight the new park-and-ride facility being built.