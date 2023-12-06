Senator Tina Smith takes on USPS delays

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The holidays bring all sorts of chaos, from coordinating plans with family and making sure dinner is served on time. But probably one of the most chaotic places during the holidays is the post office. Some say it’s getting worse every year.

“Unacceptable,” that’s one word Senator Tina Smith used to describe what is happening at post offices nationwide.

“The mail service isn’t just something that’s nice to have. It’s what people rely on for paying their bills and staying in touch with their families and getting their prescription medicines, and so, it’s unacceptable that we are seeing so much variation in this service, that people can expect from the postal service,” said Smith.

Senator Smith says she thinks this is an issue that cuts across party lines and says some republican lawmakers seem just as concerned.