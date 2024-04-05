Senator Smith looks to repeal Comstock Act’s ban on mailing “lewd” writings

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Senator Tina Smith (DFL-Minn.) and Attorney General Keith Ellison are pushing to have a federal statute from 1873 repealed, saying it could pose a threat to Americans’ abortion rights.

The law, known as the Comstock Act, bans the mailing of “obscene, lewd, immoral or indecent” writings and instruments.

Smith says a new interpretation of the law could put a stop to the mailing of medical supplies used in abortions.

“In Congress, I will do everything that I can with my legislative power to make sure this old and arcane law, the Comstock Act, can’t be misused to attack peoples rights,” said Smith.

This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in March over the potential restriction of the drug mifepristone, one of the most common drugs used in medication abortions.