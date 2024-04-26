Senator Amy Klobuchar addresses the ongoing fentanyl crisis

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar held a press conference today to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis in our county.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar held a press conference on Friday to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis in our county.

Klobuchar touted the passage of a bi-partisan bill call the “FEND Off Fentanyl Act” which will focus on penalizing those involved in international trafficking of illicit fentanyl and declare it a national emergency.

“We must take urgent action to preventing this drug from entering our country in the first place. That means giving law enforcement the tools they need to do their jobs taking on international trafficking and securing our boarder and more,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

The senator highlighted the recent seizures of enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Hennepin County and another seizure in Mankato with enough fentanyl to kill everyone in the entire state.

Law enforcement says this funding is vital to the safety our communities.

“I’m grateful to see the assets received under the new fend off fentanyl act will to go towards law enforcement drug counter drug operations the financial support is crucial to continue our efforts to reduce the supply and overdoses,” said Major Rick Palia with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement says dealers are continuing to develop news way to sell drugs and try staying one step ahead of law enforcement. They say this money will help them keep up.