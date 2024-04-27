Senate District 24 DFL convention endorses candidates for November election

(ABC 6 News) – The Senate District 24 DFL convention endorsed two candidates for election in the Minnesota House of Representatives Saturday.

According to a press release, Heather Holmes was endorsed for the 2024 House District 24A election and Representative Tina Liebling was endorsed for the 2024 House District 24B election by acclamation.

Senate District 24 includes part of Rochester along with Byron, Stewartville, townships in southwestern Olmsted County and all of Dodge County. House District 24A includes three precincts of Rochester, Byron, Stewartville, four Olmsted County townships, and Dodge County. House District 24B includes neighborhoods in southern and western Rochester, most of Rochester Township, and part of Cascade Township.

Heather Holmes has lived in Byron since 2006 and currently serves on the school board for Byron’s public schools and on the City of Byron Diversity Council. Through her deep ties and service to her community, Holmes sees multiple challenges affecting the residents of District 24 that need attention from our state lawmakers.

“Growing up in the Midwest, I was taught that we take care of our neighbors,” said Holmes. “We shovel out our neighbor’s driveways, we rally around families during times of tragedy, and we support each other’s achievements. I strongly believe that the state legislators who represent us should reflect those same values and find ways to strengthen our communities and improve the quality of life for all who live here.”

Holmes has pledged to bring a fresh perspective and serve as a strong voice for her district in the state legislature. “When we elect lawmakers who are willing to focus on achieving meaningful goals, our state government can accomplish a lot,” said Holmes. “As your state representative, I will work hard to strengthen our public schools and our economy, protect our environment, and provide access to quality healthcare and affordable housing for the hardworking people in our district.”

Holmes grew up in Superior, Wisconsin. She has lived in Byron for 17 years with her husband Amos and daughter Gabby. She holds a B.S. in Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and works as a research technologist in a transport biology lab in Rochester.

Representative Tina Liebling serves in the Minnesota House of Representatives, where she is the Chair of the House’s Health Finance and Policy Committee. While her main focus in the House has been as a strong progressive voice on health and human services issues, she has also advocated for everyday Minnesotans on education, environment, and economic development issues.

“There is much more work needed to protect and improve the economic security of Minnesotans,” said Liebling. “If re-elected in November, I will continue to fight for quality, affordable health care; education for our students that prepares them for life and careers; a healthy environment, and better opportunity for all. I look forward to meeting and hearing from the voters of District 24B.”