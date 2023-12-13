Sen. Ernst introduces “CREEPS” Act

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa wants to remove creeps from federal jobs.

The congresswoman says that she wants to end violence and hold Washington bureaucrats accountable.

Ernst had given federal deposit insurance corporation a deadline of Dec. 13 to answer her oversight questions on accusations of misconduct in the federal workplace.

As of our air time, the Ernst office had not reported hearing back from the commission and unless that happens, Ernst plans to move forward with the CREEPS Act, which stands for compulsory requirement to eliminate employees who are perpetrators of sexual assault.

Her goal is to make those found guilty of misconduct face serious consequences, including termination.