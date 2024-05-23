Semi rollover on Hwy 14/52 ramp in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — A semi truck has rolled over on the Highway 52 on-ramp from Highway 14 in Rochester.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, causing a traffic backup. As of 2:30 p.m., the ramp was closed. The Rochester Police Department, the Rochester Fire Department, and an ambulance were all on scene. There does not appear to be any other vehicles involved. No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 6 News for the latest.