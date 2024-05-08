SEIU delivers petition to Mayo Clinic

(ABC 6 News) — The Service Employees International Union delivered a petition to Mayo Clinic leadership Wednesday morning.

The union is negotiating a contract for 1,600 workers at the hospital’s Saint Marys campus. The current contract expired on April 22, but there’s been an agreement that the contract will continue as-is temporarily.

Members of the SEIU at Mayo Clinic include patient care assistants, certified surgical technologists, sterile process technicians, escorts, environmental service technicians, janitors, linen workers, Mayo Inventory Center workers, and telecommunications specialists.

Mayo Clinic public relations gave the following statement: “We had a productive negotiating session with SEIU yesterday and have more meetings scheduled with them in the coming weeks. We view that the union’s public announcements have become a routine step during negotiations, and we remain committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement. We value the contributions of each of our staff members and have been negotiating in good faith since February 29.”