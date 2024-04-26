SEIU and Mayo Clinic still unable to come to agreement

(ABC 6 News) – Negotiations between the Service Employees International Union and Mayo Clinic Saint Marys campus continue after the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement. Both sides were back at the bargaining table on Thursday, April 25.

However, Mayo and SEIU were able to agree to extend their current contract as it was sent to expire last Monday but SEIU is demanding more from the healthcare giant.

People with SEIU say after Thursday’s negotiations they are getting closer but some of their core demands are not being met like training for new employees, overtime protection, floating holidays and higher wages.

SEIU claims that Mayo has yet to give the union a counteroffer on wages. That’s leaving many members frustrated with the fact Mayo is willing to invest $5 billion into its new expansion project but not its people.

“That amount of money to build a whole new facility, but they can’t even staff the ones they have right now. That’s kind of what we are thinking. Like who’s going to work there? And why is that money not being invested in the people who make this health system run?” said Hallie Wallace with SEIU.

The two sides will be back at the negotiation table on May 7th.