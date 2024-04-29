Second woman loses thousands in warrant scam

(ABC 6 News) – A second Rochester woman lost thousands to scammers pretending to be members of local law enforcement.

Days after a Rochester woman sent $2,000 in Bitcoin to scammers, a 30-year-old sent $3,000 in Bitcoin to someone impersonating a captain from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, thinking the money would settle a contempt-of-court charge.

RPD communications coordinator Amanda Grayson said neither Rochester victim had previous contact with Rochester police, and they did not appear to have open court cases or traffic tickets.

According to RPD, the second woman contacted police Saturday, April 27, and said the scammer was told to send $10,000 to avoid arrest after missing an unspecified court date.

The call had been spoofed to look like it came from Olmsted County dispatch, Grayson said.

Law enforcement will never contact individuals and ask for money to settle any court case or debt, Lt. Ryan Lodermeier with Rochester police said.

Instead, Olmsted County Court will send any traffic or court notices by mail first, or an officer may visit in-person to notify individuals about any more serious charges or warrants filed.

If law enforcement does call a person about a missed court date, Lodermeier said, they still will not ask for payment — instead, they will ask the person to come to the courthouse or reschedule another way.

If a person is uncertain about a call, they should contact a trusted friend or family member, tell them about the call, and ask for their opinion.

If someone is still unsure whether they are actually being contacted by law enforcement or a scammer, call Olmsted County at 507-328-6800 — instead of hitting “redial” — and ask to speak to an officer who can clarify the situation.