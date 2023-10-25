Second Austin Auto Zone employee sentenced to probation in theft case

(ABC 6 News) – The second defendant in an Austin Auto Zone theft investigation appeared in court Wednesday, Oct. 25, and was sentenced to supervised probation after pleading guilty to theft–value of property or services $1001 – $5,000.

Jerimiah Coal Beaman, 24, was accused of working with the former store manager, 41-year-old Christopher Simmons, to sell at least $30,000 worth of inventory from the store.

Beaman and Simmons were each charged with two counts of felony theft — one charge of theft valued between $5,000 and $35,000, and one charge of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000 that took place between Oct. 1, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023.

Simmons was sentenced to 3 years’ probation and ordered to pay $57,000 in restitution earlier this year.

Mower County Court stipulated that restitution would be reserved for 120 days in Beaman’s case, meaning the court may add or amend his sentencing after Wednesday’s hearing.

He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.