School bus & SUV collide in Charles City with students on board

(ABC 6 News) – An SUV & a school bus collided at around 12:27 in Charles City on Thursday, with students still on board.

The SUV sustained serious damage as a result of the crash, and the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A second ambulance arrived on scene to evaluate the children on the bus, who weren’t injured, but first responders noted that they were all “shaken up” from the experience.

Crews remained on scene for about an hour to clear debris and move the vehicles out of the roadway.

While on scene, first responders received a call about a strong odor of gas coming from the nearby Lantern Park apartments.

Crews responded to the apartment complex, and were directed to a home in the area that seemed to be the source of the odor.

Emergency crews entered the home, and asked the resident to evacuate until they were able to determine if there was a gas leak, & where exactly it was coming from.

Crews on scene were not able to locate the leak, so crews called in Mid American energy to help determine the source.

Charles City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, & Chatfield’s Towing all responded to the scene.