Santa and Mrs. Claus visit kids at Oronoco Fire Hall

Santa and Mrs. Claus made their way around Oronoco Saturday, visiting the east and west neighborhoods with the Oronoco Fire Department.

(ABC 6 News) – Santa and Mrs. Claus made their way around Oronoco Saturday, visiting the east and west neighborhoods with the Oronoco Fire Department.

They also stopped to spend time with the kids at the Oronoco Fire Hall, where the fire department and Oronoco Lion’s Club provided free food and hot chocolate.

There were also plenty of games and activities for children of all ages.

“Bringing people together, bringing people to the fire hall, showing the residents and our citizens that we’re there for them, whether it’s a good time like this, or sometimes a not so good time,” said Johann Sonnenberg, Training Officer with OFD.

Sonnenberg says they’re happy to bring the community together and help make Christmas memories.