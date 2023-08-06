RPU asks Olmsted County residents to limit water usage due to drought conditions
(ABC 6 News) – As a very hot and dry summer continues, officials with Rochester Public Utilities are asking residents in Olmsted County to limit water usage.
Officials posted to social media saying that due to drought conditions found in the watershed, people should limit irrigation, car washing, and pool filling.
They are asking people to be mindful of conserving water in the coming days.
There is no word on how long the recommendation will last.