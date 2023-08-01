RPT users can pay bus fare with new mobile app

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) on Tuesday unveiled a new mobile app which allows users to purchase bus fare products with a debit or credit card and board buses using their mobile phone.

The RPT Mobile Fare app is available for both Apple and Android users.

The app features a full array of fare products including pay-as-you go options for single fares and fare-capping, which can save customers money by automatically awarding them a 31-day pass if they have paid the equivalent value in single-ride fares.

Reduced fare and ZIPS customers can also use RPT Mobile Fare. However, those customers are asked to contact RPT prior to downloading and installing the app, so that a special fare account can be set up before registration.

Customers who use a student ID or show an employee badge as fare payment, can continue doing so. People who currently receive transit passes through their employer can continue using paper bus passes.

The app also has a built-in trip planning feature, and all of the RPT route maps and schedules can be found if needed. RPT Mobile Fare is free to download and install, and customers will not be charged any additional fees when using a debit or credit card to purchase fare products.

RPT Mobile Fare does not replace DoubleMap, RPT’s real-time bus tracking app.

More information about the app can be found, HERE.