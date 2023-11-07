RPT to give free rides to polling places

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – If you need a lift tomorrow to the polling stations, the city of Rochester is making it easier for you to get there.

Rochester Public Transit will offer free bus rides to voters to and from their polling place.

The free rides will be available an hour before polls open at 7 a.m., running for an hour after polling closes at 8 p.m.

All you have to do is let the driver know the purpose of your trip so you can get it for free.

RPT says that they are more than happy to help people do their civic duty.

“So Rochester Public Transit actually does this uh almost every year on Election Day,” said Nick Lemmer, the communications coordinator for RPT. “This year just happens to be an election where there’s just two referendum on the ballot, but this is equally as important. And so we’re encouraging everyone to not let transit be the reason they don’t make it to the polls. “

Most polling locations are located in larger facilities along the RPT bus routes.

To find your polling place, click here.