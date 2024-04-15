RPS responds to racial slur posted near Century High School

(ABC 6 News) — Officials with Rochester Public Schools sent an email to parents after a racial slur was posted near Century High School over the weekend.

The slur was posted on the bridge over East Circle Drive. In the email, RPS said, “We understand and share the hurt this has caused to people in our community, especially to our Black and brown students. We want to reiterate that hate language, in any form, has no place within our RPS community.”