RPS Online updates name to MNSync Online

(ABC 6 News) – During April 9’s school board meeting, Rochester Public School Online Principal Brandon Macrafic stated RPS’s online option will change its name to MNSync Online.

According to RPS, name change discussions began in December 2023.

In January, Macrafic and a committee made up of RPS staff and students then established a list of potential names and descriptors to take into account.

The committee also held a met with school community stakeholders to gather feedback on the names, some of which included using “Minnesota,” identifying the format of online education and remained concise.

Taking rankings and opinions into account, MNSync Online was found to be a favorite.

The MNSync Online name will go into effect on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.