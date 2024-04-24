RPS defends transgender guideline

The guideline has caused a stir in the community. The guideline which took effect last year, aims to support transgender students and while some don't agree with the new rule, others say they don't have a problem with it.

The guideline says district employees can’t disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to staff members, students, or parents of other students.

Superintendent Pekel said if parents were to ask about the gender identity of their students, they would let them know.

“We will inform that parent of what we know at the time, that said we have not said we’re going to be on an investigative mission, that we’re going to be proactively looking to tell parents what their kids are doing in school, we don’t do that with almost any other aspect of what their kid is doing at school.”

The issue was put back in the spotlight after an RPS counselor Christina Barton, spoke at a school board meeting and was critical of the guidelines.

Tonight, president of the Rochester Education Association Vince Wagner spoke up in favor of the guideline and doesn’t think it’s controversial at all.

“A boss in any business has a right to make directives of his employees that’s what superintendent Pekel did, he made that directive to over 100 building administrators, it was no secret.”

Despite the push back from parents, RPS is looking to approve another policy to support LGBTQ students, but the process has been delayed.