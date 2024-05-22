RPS Board Approves funding option for November balloting

RPS Referendum

(ABC 6 News) On Tuesday’s Rochester School Board meeting, the board approved putting an annual $19.4-million funding option on the November ballot.

The referendum would support the district’s plan to strengthen the curriculum and support the programs that will ensure our students are ready for life after graduation.

According to a statement by Superintendent Kent Pekel, over the last two years, we have cut more than $20 million from the district’s operating budget, directly impacting our ability to deliver high-quality academics by eliminating more than 150 staff positions.

The board states Rochester Public Schools receives most of its funding from the state of Minnesota. But, over the past 20 years, education funding from the state has not kept up with the rising inflation rate.

In 2020, Mayo Clinic donated $10 million to allow the board to avoid making major reductions for the 2024-2025 school year.