RPS Attendance Options Redesign further outlined

(ABC 6 News) – Some students in Rochester Public Schools could see themselves assigned to a new school next year and their transportation services affected.

RPS school board is actively assessing an “Attendance Options Redesign” plan.

The plan would create $3 million worth of budget cuts in staffing and transportation by closing down Pinewood Elementary, Riverside Elementary and Mighty Oaks Early Learning School; the plan could move some students to a different school, to make transportation routes more efficient.

The school board says this plan is a result of the tech referendum failing to pass last month, leaving the district with few options to make up the difference.

“When we close a school building, it allows the opportunity to eliminate some of those overhead positions,” said John Carlson, RPS Chief Administrative Officer.

The redesign will make it so students living outside a certain boundary for the school they attend will no longer have transportation provided by the district.

“From Gibbs to Franklin, it’s a 30 minute drive, and we don’t have that much time between tiers with these new times,” said Jeff Kappers, RPS Transportation Manager.

Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel says the new start times for students is central to their core mission.

“Young learners wake up ready to learn, and having them go and start school at 9:25 [a.m.] means we are squandering prime brain development time,” said Pekel.

RPS predicts 17% of students will see a change in their attendance area and transportation service with the proposed plan, but 14% of seats will still be reserved for students at the elementary level who want to attend the same school, and can provide their own transportation.

For middle and high school students, this change is closer to 20-23%.

“If the student’s family chooses to send to another school other than the one they are assigned to, the school district is not required to provide transportation to and from the school, unless the student is disabled and has a individualized education plan that requires transportation,” said Pekel.

The school board is still reviewing the data surrounding the plan and asking for parent feedback. An online form will go out on December 13th and will be open until the 22nd.

The board will hold 8 information sessions to get feedback from the public on the proposal. Four of these will be virtual from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 13, 14, 18 and 19.

The other four will be held in-person at the Edison Administration Building from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the same days.

The school will vote on a revised plan on Jan. 23 2024.