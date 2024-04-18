RPD seeking community help to find racist vandal

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department is asking for residents to help identify the persons responsible for spelling out a racial slur on a pedestrian near Century High School.

On April 14, RPD received reports of a racial slur spelt out on a pedestrian bridge near East Circle Drive.

A nearby state trooper spotted the slur and immediately removed the display.

If you have any information on the incident, contact Detective Gagnon 507-328-2743 or Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477