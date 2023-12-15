RPD searching for driver who fled traffic stop, crash on 9th Ave. NW

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are still searching for an individual who fled during a traffic stop Thursday night, then crashed into a tree in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue NW.

According to RPD public information officer Amanda Grayson, the vehicle was stopped at 8th Avenue NW and 14th Street NW around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

There were two people in the car, Grayson confirmed.

A “short time later,” the driver took off, then crashed into the tree.

The driver fled on foot, Grayson said, and was not located.