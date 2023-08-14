RPD responds to two separate gun incidents over the weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Over the weekend, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to two separate gun incidents in the city.

The first occurred on August 11th, around 6:29 p.m. in the 3000 block of 25th Street NW.

Officers responded to a weapons violation call, claiming a large group of people was disorderly and someone threatening people with a gun.

After speaking with witnesses, officers say kids were not getting along while playing and the parents got involved, adding some yelling occurred.

RPD says at one point, two adult males approached the group. One man had a gun in his waistband and showed it to the group before handing it to the man with him, who then began allegedly threatening people with the gun.

The gun is then brought into a nearby residence, where police then obtained a search warrant for and located the weapon.

22-year-old Christopher Brown and 24-year-old Emmandarry David of Rochester, MN were arrested.

RPD is referring charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, threats of violence, second-degree assault, and second-degree riot for Brown.

David is being referred charges of second-degree riot and threats of violence.

On August 13th at approximately 6:40 p.m., an off-duty RPD employee was driving near Essex Park when they saw a subject in a vehicle raise a handgun in the air. The employee called RPD and officers responded to the park.

According to RPD, two men were in the vehicle, the passenger was the one with the gun. Police identified him as 22-year-old Mahad Ahmed of Rochester, MN.

Ahmed was arrested, and RPD is referring charges of carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol. Captain Casey Moilanen says while Ahmed may have had a gun permit, it is illegal to carry while under the influence. RPD says Ahmed’s alcohol concentration was .118.

Capt. Moilanen adds, Ahmed furnished alcohol to the driver, who is underage, identified as 19-year-old Abdinajib Ismail.

Ismail’s alcohol concentration tested .10, according to RPD. Ismail was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.