RPD: Juveniles face gun charges after SE home search

(ABC 6 News) – Two 16-year-olds face charges of Possession of a pistol under the age of 18 after Rochester police served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Sunset Avenue SE Monday evening.

According to RPD Public Information Officer Amanda Grayson, police allegedly discovered that multiple teenaged boys were in the basement of a home, with multiple firearms.

Grayson said while police executed the search warrant, the teenagers allegedly refused to exit the home, and one attempted to leave out a window.

Four teenagers were taken into custody without incident, according to police, and two firearms were found — a 9mm handgun with no identifiable serial number, an extended magazine, and blue laser, and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Police took a Planview 16-year-old boy and a Rochester 16-year-old boy to Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center, and recommended the weapons charges, as well as charges for obstruction of the legal process, Grayson said.

The Plainview teen had an active arrest warrant, she added, while the Rochester 16-year-old had a probation apprehension order issued.

Two 15-year-old Rochester boys were released into their parents’ custody and were cited for obstruction of the legal process, Grayson said.